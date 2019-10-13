Menu

Sports

San Jose Sharks face the Calgary Flames

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 13, 2019 3:33 am

Calgary Flames (2-2-1, third in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (1-4-0, eighth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Calgary Flames.

San Jose went 17-8-4 in Pacific Division play and 25-11-5 at home a season ago. The Sharks averaged 3.5 goals and 6.2 assists per game last season.

Calgary went 16-11-2 in Pacific Division action and 24-15-2 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Flames averaged 32.4 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 3.5 goals per game.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Sharks Injuries: Tim Heed: day to day (upper body), Marcus Sorensen: day to day (undisclosed).

Story continues below advertisement

Flames Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
HockeyNHLCalgary FlamesNational Hockey LeagueCalgary SportsFlamesCalgary HockeyFlames hockey
