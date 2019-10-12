Menu

World

U.K. climate activist denies public nuisance charge after man glues himself to plane

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 12, 2019 2:05 pm
Updated October 12, 2019 2:38 pm
Climate protester detained for climbing British Airways plane at London airport

LONDON — A medal-winning Paralympian who allegedly glued himself to a British Airways plane at a London airport has denied causing a public nuisance as he sought to draw attention to global warming.

James Brown appeared Saturday at Westminster Magistrates Court, where his lawyer pleaded not guilty to the charge on his behalf.

Brown is accused of climbing on and sticking himself to the plane at London City Airport on Thursday.

READ MORE: Canada election: What federal leaders have pledged on climate change

The 55-year-old says he isn’t “denying what I did, but I was compelled to do what I did because of my concerns for the future of my children.”

A judge granted Brown conditional bail and prohibited him from going within a mile of any U.K. airport

Brown is visually impaired and won two gold medals in cycling while competing for Britain in the 1984 Summer Paralympics.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
