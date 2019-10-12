Menu

Crime

Woman dragged for several blocks under vehicle in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

By Emily Lazatin CKNW
Posted October 12, 2019 12:55 pm
Updated October 12, 2019 1:10 pm
Police say alcohol is believed to be involved in the incident.
A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle and dragged for several blocks in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

Vancouver police Const. Steve Addison said it happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday around the area of Hastings Street between Columbia and Jackson streets.

“Unfortunately, the driver of the vehicle that struck her did not realize that he had struck the pedestrian,” Addison said.

“It was only after the driver came to a stop at Columbia and Hastings when he realized that this collision had occurred and realized this woman was trapped on his vehicle or under his vehicle.”

The driver, a man from the U.S., was taken into custody but has been released.

Addison says police have been unable to identify the woman but are “working to do that.”

He says alcohol is believed to be involved.

VPD investigate sixth pedestrian death of 2019 on Vancouver roads
VPD investigate sixth pedestrian death of 2019 on Vancouver roads
TAGS
Impaired Drivingvancouver policeVPDDowntown EastsideVancouver ChinatownHastings Streetwoman dragged under vehicle
