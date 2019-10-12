Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Montreal police investigating suspicious Verdun fire

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted October 12, 2019 1:04 pm
Updated October 12, 2019 1:35 pm
Six apartments were evacuated and the damages are significant, said Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture.
Six apartments were evacuated and the damages are significant, said Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture. Dan Spector / Global News

Police are investigating a fire that broke out in Verdun Saturday morning.

Authorities were called at 9:40 a.m. after a fire began in an apartment building at the intersection of Galt and de Verdun streets in Montreal’s Verdun borough.

Six apartments were evacuated and the damages are significant, said police spokesperson Manuel Couture. There were no injuries.

READ MORE: Montreal police launch investigation after explosion in NDG

According to police, the circumstances of the fire were suspicious so the case was transferred to the arson unit.

An investigation is underway.

Residents start cleaning up following suspicious St. Henri fire
Residents start cleaning up following suspicious St. Henri fire
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Montreal PoliceArsonSuspicious FireMontreal fireVerdun FireGalt Streetsuspicious fire Verdun
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.