Montreal police investigating suspicious Verdun fire

Police are investigating a fire that broke out in Verdun Saturday morning.
Authorities were called at 9:40 a.m. after a fire began in an apartment building at the intersection of Galt and de Verdun streets in Montreal’s Verdun borough.
Six apartments were evacuated and the damages are significant, said police spokesperson Manuel Couture. There were no injuries.
According to police, the circumstances of the fire were suspicious so the case was transferred to the arson unit.
An investigation is underway.
