World

1 dead, 3 missing in New Orleans building collapse

By David Lao Global News
Posted October 12, 2019 12:54 pm
Updated October 12, 2019 12:56 pm
Part of New Orleans Hard Rock Hotel under construction collapses
WATCH ABOVE: Part of New Orleans Hard Rock Hotel under construction collapses

One person has died and another three are missing after the upper part of a building collapsed in New Orleans, according to authorities.

The upper six to eight floors of the Hard Rock Hotel, which had been under construction for several months, came crashing onto the streets of downtown New Orleans Saturday.

Video captures moment Tawain bridge collapses, injuring at least 10
Video captures moment Tawain bridge collapses, injuring at least 10

Health officials said that 18 people have been transported to the hospital and one person refused emergency care.

Emergency crews first responded after reports came in of the collapse at about 9:12 a.m. (CDT).

During a press conference, officials said that the building is still unstable and that a “further collapse is still possible.” A crane that was dislodged during the collapse is still in place but unsupported, according to officials.

Story continues below advertisement

“This remains a very fluid and very dangerous situation, and every few minutes something is falling off this building,” said Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards during the press conference.

It is still not clear what caused the building to collapse.

“It looked like the concrete just slid from the top all the way down to the street,” witness Matt Worges told local news site Nola.com. “The concrete just started to slide down the side.”

More to come. 

– With files from The Associated Press

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
New OrleansBuilding Collapsecrane collapseHard Rock HotelNolapeople killed New orleans CraneBuilding collapse New OrleansCrane collapse New orleansNew Orleans Crane
