1 dead, 3 missing in New Orleans building collapse

One person has died and another three are missing after the upper part of a building collapsed in New Orleans, according to authorities.

The upper six to eight floors of the Hard Rock Hotel, which had been under construction for several months, came crashing onto the streets of downtown New Orleans Saturday.

N. Rampart Street is closed to vehicles from St. Louis to Canal. Please use alternate routes and continue to avoid the area. #NOLAReady — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) October 12, 2019

Health officials said that 18 people have been transported to the hospital and one person refused emergency care.

Emergency crews first responded after reports came in of the collapse at about 9:12 a.m. (CDT).

#NOLA Building by our hotel on Rampart collapsed. No indication as to cause. pic.twitter.com/E8Ls0rtaCY — Jenci (@jenciTN) October 12, 2019

During a press conference, officials said that the building is still unstable and that a “further collapse is still possible.” A crane that was dislodged during the collapse is still in place but unsupported, according to officials.

“This remains a very fluid and very dangerous situation, and every few minutes something is falling off this building,” said Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards during the press conference.

It is still not clear what caused the building to collapse.

“It looked like the concrete just slid from the top all the way down to the street,” witness Matt Worges told local news site Nola.com. “The concrete just started to slide down the side.”

The Hard Rock hotel under construction just collapsed on to rampart street. pic.twitter.com/WKacYlwysa — Kevin Pedeaux (@Kpedeaux) October 12, 2019

– With files from The Associated Press