Some of the best curling rinks in the world will soon be in Kingston

The countdown is on for the 2020 Tim Hortons Brier at the Leon’s Centre in Kingston.

The host city continues to prepare for the Canadian curling championship tournament, taking place Feb. 29 to March 8, 2020.

“It’s so exciting because its such a big event,” said Edward Gibson, the president of the Royal Kingston Curling Club.

Gibson says with the club celebrating its 200th anniversary in 2020, it’s only fitting for Kingston to host this prestigious competition.

“Were ready to go,” continued Gibson.

“We’ve been overwhelmed with volunteers, not only from Royal Kingston but from other clubs in the Kingston area,” Gibson continued. “Volunteers are the backbone of this project and we’ll be out in full force.

“We’re getting support from clubs at Cataraqui, Garrison, Gananoque, Napanee, Brockville and Belleville. We’ve got jobs for everyone to do.”

Russ Howard was recently in Kingston to conduct a series of on-ice seminars. The Canadian, World and Olympic curling champion says the brier is simply the best.

“There’s nothing like it,” said Howard, who appeared in 14 briers and won two titles.

“Whoever wins the brier has beaten the toughest field in the world. The depth at the brier is amazing. Every team is world class and Kingston is going to have a great field.

“Kevin Koe has already qualified and there’s a good chance you’ll see Brad Gushue and Brad Jacobs. I can guarantee there will be a strong representative from each and every province.”

The hosts are hoping that Scott MacDonald’s rink from Cataraqui-Kingston can repeat last year’s performance. They won the Ontario Tankard and represented the province at the brier in Brandon, Manitoba.

“That would certainly help with ticket sales,” Gibson added.

“There a strong team and great ambassadors for the sport of curling. We don’t want to put too much pressure on them but we wish them all the best in winning the 2020 Ontario championship.”

Tickets for the week-long competition in 2020 can be purchased at the Leon’s Centre box office.