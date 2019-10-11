Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Some of the best curling rinks in the world will soon be in Kingston

By Doug Jeffries Global News
Posted October 11, 2019 4:53 pm
It may be four months away but Kingston is ready to host the biggest curling party in the country.
It may be four months away but Kingston is ready to host the biggest curling party in the country. Global Kingston

The countdown is on for the 2020 Tim Hortons Brier at the Leon’s Centre in Kingston.

The host city continues to prepare for the Canadian curling championship tournament, taking place Feb. 29 to March 8, 2020.

“It’s so exciting because its such a big event,” said Edward Gibson, the president of the Royal Kingston Curling Club.

Gibson says with the club celebrating its 200th anniversary in 2020, it’s only fitting for Kingston to host this prestigious competition.

“Were ready to go,” continued Gibson.

READ MORE: Kingston wins 2020 Tim Hortons Brier bid

“We’ve been overwhelmed with volunteers, not only from Royal Kingston but from other clubs in the Kingston area,” Gibson continued. “Volunteers are the backbone of this project and we’ll be out in full force.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re getting support from clubs at Cataraqui, Garrison, Gananoque, Napanee, Brockville and Belleville. We’ve got jobs for everyone to do.”

Brendan Bottcher speaks about advancing to Tim Hortons Brier final
Brendan Bottcher speaks about advancing to Tim Hortons Brier final

Russ Howard was recently in Kingston to conduct a series of on-ice seminars. The Canadian, World and Olympic curling champion says the brier is simply the best.

“There’s nothing like it,” said Howard, who appeared in 14 briers and won two titles.

“Whoever wins the brier has beaten the toughest field in the world. The depth at the brier is amazing. Every team is world class and Kingston is going to have a great field.

“Kevin Koe has already qualified and there’s a good chance you’ll see Brad Gushue and Brad Jacobs. I can guarantee there will be a strong representative from each and every province.”

The hosts are hoping that Scott MacDonald’s rink from Cataraqui-Kingston can repeat last year’s performance. They won the Ontario Tankard and represented the province at the brier in Brandon, Manitoba.

“That would certainly help with ticket sales,” Gibson added.

READ MORE: Kingston’s 2020 Brier organizers look to clear ticket confusion

“There a strong team and great ambassadors for the sport of curling. We don’t want to put too much pressure on them but we wish them all the best in winning the 2020 Ontario championship.”

Story continues below advertisement

Tickets for the week-long competition in 2020 can be purchased at the Leon’s Centre box office.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
KingstonCKWS TVEventsLeons Centre2020 Brierroyal kingston curling club2020 Tim Hortons BrierEdward GibsonRuss Howard
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.