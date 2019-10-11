Leaves, wet snow a ‘perfect storm’ to damage trees: arborist

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been a busy day for a lot of Winnipeggers dealing with the storm, including arborist Chris Olson, owner of TNT Tree Services.

Olson told 680 CJOB he’s received a week’s worth of calls just Friday morning, due to the unprecedented number of fallen trees.

“You’ve seen the pictures. I was driving around all day and I haven’t seen so many trees damaged, I think, ever in my life,” he said.

“It’s kind of like the perfect storm because the leaves trap the wet snow which overloads the trees and causes the limbs to break. Tweet This

“It’s a lot of weight that they’re not used to having to carry, and that’s what causing them to bend over like that, and obviously they break at a certain point when they’re not able to withstand it anymore.”

Story continues below advertisement

Fallen tree blocking Greendell Ave between St. Mary's Rd and Minnetonka St. in St. Vital.#mbstorm #Winnipeg pic.twitter.com/a4ZaUKWOF4 — Gerry Kozakewich (@kozakworld) October 11, 2019

READ MORE: Winnipeg mayor asks employers to consider letting workers go home early as Colorado low pounds Manitoba

The high winds, he said, aren’t helping either.

Downed branches were reported throughout the city, especially on side streets with older trees, blocking traffic on some major streets.

The City of Winnipeg said 311 services has received about 700 calls about downed trees and branches since Thursday night.

While larger trees are obviously out-of-reach for most homeowners to help, Olson said people can give smaller trees and shrubs a break by shaking off some of the snow.

#mbstorm Another view from last night. Tree in our boulevard just gave up. pic.twitter.com/6F2g7NYxSL — Paul Nix (@ThePJN) October 11, 2019

“If your tree is bent over and really touching the ground, get out there and bang the limbs and try to get some of that heavy snow off,” he said.

“If the snow stays on there a long time it will kinda deform the limbs, so if you’re able to – and if it’s not too high, obviously – that will improve their chances of making it through this. Tweet This

“If it warms up next week and everything melts, this should be a short-term stress for the trees and they should be able to bounce back.”

Story continues below advertisement

The downed trees caused havoc for Manitoba Hydro, which was trying to restore power to more than 37,000 customers across the province — including more than 26,000 in Winnipeg — by 10 a.m. Friday.

The utility warned not to remove downed trees or fallen branches from power lines.

“If you see a line on the ground, just assume it is still live. Stay away from it, keep others away from it and call 911 immediately,” said Hydro spokesperson, Scott Powell in a release.

“Also, notify our Contact Centre at 1-888-MBHYDRO or 204-360-5900 so we can get a crew there as quickly as possible to make the area safe. It may take some time to get through, but public safety is our first priority.”

Trees at my workplace are taking a beating, branches are broken, smaller trees couldn't deal with the weight. Hoping the trees around my house are ok. #mbstorm #Winnipeg #winnipegweather #Winterpeg #WinterIsHere #WinterStorm pic.twitter.com/uKEh4IqEQO — Cory S 🇨🇦🎸🎶🍁 (@June1469Cory) October 11, 2019

We have officers and cadets directing traffic around a number of downed trees and lines but not all. If you see a downed tree or power line, stay clear! Report downed trees to 311 and report sparking powerlines/transformers to 911. #staysafe #mbstorm https://t.co/awxRyVOIUd — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) October 11, 2019

Snow broke the neighbors tree.#MBStorm

Garden City area, just north of Seven Oaks Urgent Care. 3/ pic.twitter.com/PjQSAuXepc — 😈🧚🏽‍♂️𝕬𝖚𝖙𝖎𝖘𝖙𝖎¢ 𝕾𝖍𝖎𝖑𝖑🧚🏽‍♂️😈 (@AutisticShill) October 11, 2019

0:21 Tree cleared off Jubilee Avenue Tree cleared off Jubilee Avenue