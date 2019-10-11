Canadian mountain bike legend Jordie Lunn dies in Mexico trail-riding crash

Send this page to someone via email

A legend in B.C.’s mountain bike community has died in a trail-riding accident in Mexico.

According to a family statement posted on mountain bike website Pinkbike, Jordie Lunn, 36, died on Wednesday, Oct. 9 while riding in Cabo San Lucas with friends.

Lunn, who grew up in Parksville, B.C., made a name for himself in competitive downhill mountain biking.

His list of honours includes being the top-finishing Canadian at Mont-Sainte-Anne in 2003, the second-ranked North American in the 2003 World Cup standings and best trick winner at Hammerfest DH 2012, John Henry Jump Jam 2012 and Whistler Crankworx 2012.

He also served three years as a member of the national downhill team.

Lunn also starred in a series of eye-popping films and videos, including his self-produced Rough AF series.

One of those videos, Rough AF 3, was previously featured on Global News. The video featured Lunn performing a death-defying stunt in which he rode down a 80-degree, 20-metre ramp hand-built into a tree.

Lunn is also remembered as a friend and mentor to up-and-coming riders.

Tributes to the heavily-tattooed athlete have been pouring in on social media.

“Despite his rough and tumble outward appearance he was one the nicest guys I’ve met and sooo patient with the young kids that he taught to mountain bike,” wrote Matt Rolston in Whistler.

“He [built] the Bike Jump Park up at Bear Mountain which is a legacy that will last on.”

The official account of Stevie Smith, another British Columbian biker who died in a crash, wrote to express condolences to Lunn’s family.

“Our hearts are broken! Another one of our friends has been taken well before his time,” said the post.

“Thank you for all you have done Jordie….you are a fabulous human being. I love you and will never forget you. Ride on with my boy.”