Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Canadian mountain bike legend Jordie Lunn dies in Mexico trail-riding crash

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 11, 2019 2:34 pm
Updated October 11, 2019 2:55 pm
Extreme B.C. mountain biker builds huge bike ramp
WATCH: Extreme mountain biker Jordie Lunn built himself a huge bike ramp in the forest on Vancouver Island and takes viewers for a breathtaking ride.

A legend in B.C.’s mountain bike community has died in a trail-riding accident in Mexico.

According to a family statement posted on mountain bike website Pinkbike, Jordie Lunn, 36, died on Wednesday, Oct. 9 while riding in Cabo San Lucas with friends.

Lunn, who grew up in Parksville, B.C., made a name for himself in competitive downhill mountain biking.

READ MORE: Vancouver Island mountain biker’s ‘death-defying’ stunt goes viral

His list of honours includes being the top-finishing Canadian at Mont-Sainte-Anne in 2003, the second-ranked North American in the 2003 World Cup standings and best trick winner at Hammerfest DH 2012, John Henry Jump Jam 2012 and Whistler Crankworx 2012.

He also served three years as a member of the national downhill team.

Lunn also starred in a series of eye-popping films and videos, including his self-produced Rough AF series.

Story continues below advertisement

One of those videos, Rough AF 3, was previously featured on Global News. The video featured Lunn performing a death-defying stunt in which he rode down a 80-degree, 20-metre ramp hand-built into a tree.

Lunn is also remembered as a friend and mentor to up-and-coming riders.

B.C. skier killed in mountain biking accident
B.C. skier killed in mountain biking accident

Tributes to the heavily-tattooed athlete have been pouring in on social media.

“Despite his rough and tumble outward appearance he was one the nicest guys I’ve met and sooo patient with the young kids that he taught to mountain bike,” wrote Matt Rolston in Whistler.

“He [built] the Bike Jump Park up at Bear Mountain which is a legacy that will last on.”

READ MORE: ‘She was just a joy’: B.C. parents mourn death of ski cross racer in biking accident

The official account of Stevie Smith, another British Columbian biker who died in a crash, wrote to express condolences to Lunn’s family.

“Our hearts are broken! Another one of our friends has been taken well before his time,” said the post.

“Thank you for all you have done Jordie….you are a fabulous human being. I love you and will never forget you. Ride on with my boy.”

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
MexicoJordie Lunncanadian mountain bikerfatal mountain bikejordie lunn crashjordie lunn deadjordie lunn diejordie lunn mexicomountain bike crashmountain biker diestrail riding accidenttrail riding crash
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.