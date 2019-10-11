Saskatchewan weather outlook: snow and rain arrive for Thanksgiving

Send this page to someone via email

Risk of rain, snow and freezing rain for Thanksgiving Day.

Weather forecast

Friday

Mid-teen wind chills started the day as temperatures tumble toward minus double digits under clear skies before the mercury managed to make it above freezing ahead of the noon hour.

Pure blue skies and sunshine stick around through the afternoon with cool northerly wind gusts upwards of 60 km/h in Regina and 40 km/h in Saskatoon as daytime highs top out in mid-single digits.

Friday night

Clear skies continue with a gusty wind lingering in Regina on Friday night as the mercury dives back into the -6 to -8 degree range overnight.

Saturday

The minus teens is what it’ll feel like with wind chill early Saturday morning as sunshine kicks off the long weekend across the province before the mercury makes a break for mid-single digits.

The winter storm battering Manitoba with up to half a metre of snow will keep wind gusts in excess of 60 km/h for eastern Saskatchewan as clouds and a slight chance of snow slide into the area.

Strong winds kick off the long weekend Saturday morning in southeast Saskatchewan. SkyTracker Weather

Sunday

Sunshine will filter back into the forecast as the system pulls east Sunday morning with some clouds entering into the Saskatoon area later in the day.

Winds will start to ease as daytime highs make their way back into upper single digits in much of the province.

Cool minus teen morning wind chills return Sunday morning across Saskatchewan. SkyTracker Weather

Thanksgiving Day Monday

Snow, rain and the risk of freezing rain is possible for Thanksgiving Day as a disturbance ripples through from northwest to southeast.

Rain, snow and the risk of freezing rain is all possible for Thanksgiving Day Monday. SkyTracker Weather

Clouds will linger throughout the day as afternoon highs slump back into mid-single digits.

Work week outlook

Flurries are likely to linger in Regina into early Tuesday with clearing into the middle of the week as daytime highs jump from mid-single digits to double digits.

Here is your Saskatoon seven-day SkyTracker weather forecast for Oct. 11, 2019. SkyTracker Weather

Here is your Regina seven-day SkyTracker weather forecast for Oct. 11, 2019. SkyTracker Weather

The October 11 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Murray Crandon of Mac the Moose’s new antlers in Moose Jaw:

