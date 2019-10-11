Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Was that lighting? Rare thundersnow seen in southern Manitoba

By Mike Koncan Global News
Posted October 11, 2019 2:10 pm
Thundersnow Oct. 11 2019. .
Thundersnow Oct. 11 2019. . Global News

Thunderstorms are common in the prairies, but thundersnow? That doesn’t happen very often.

But the rare weather phenomenon has been part of the early blast of winter pummeling southern Manitoba.

Thunderstorm activity associated with a Colorado Low’s winter storm began Friday morning close to the American border.

Thunderstorm activity Oct. 11, 2019.
Thunderstorm activity Oct. 11, 2019. Global News

Around the Vita area, thunderstorm activity was observed and radar imagery shows thunderstorms taking place in an area of mixed precipitation or ice pellets and snow as well.

Story continues below advertisement

These thunderstorms continued and moved further north.

Thunderstorm activity Oct. 11, 2019.
Thunderstorm activity Oct. 11, 2019. Global News

Thunderstorms can be seen on the radar imagery around the Steinbach area.

Then, around 10:30 a.m., thundersnow was observed on radar imagery around Elie, west of Winnipeg.

Thundersnow Oct. 11 2019.
Thundersnow Oct. 11 2019. Global News

There also appeared to more lightning at this time east of Winnipeg close to Oak Lake and Windy Lake, north of the Trans-Canada Highway.

Story continues below advertisement

Thunderstorms in the snow are harder to hear so you may not have heard them — but if you saw any of the lightning, you’ve witnessed an uncommon event.

Flashes in the sky over Winnipeg
Flashes in the sky over Winnipeg
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Winnipeg weatherMBstormsouthern Manitoba weatherColorado lowmanitoba thunderstormsThundersnowthundersnow manitoba
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.