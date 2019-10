Send this page to someone via email

A 62-year-old woman died as a result of an ATV crash in Guysborough County on Thursday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they responded to a report of an overturned ATV on Amos Gillies Road at 8:35 p.m.

Officers arrived to find the woman pinned underneath the ATV, which had left the road and gone over an embankment.

Police say the woman from New Harbour West died at the scene and that no one else was involved.

