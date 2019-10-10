QMJHL Roundup: Thursday, October 10, 2019

Send this page to someone via email

BATHURST, N.B. – Alex Beaucage scored his second of the game 3:43 into overtime to lift the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies to a 4-3 victory over the Acadie-Bathurst Titan on Thursday in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Beaucage’s first of the game midway through the second period gave the Huskies (6-2-1) a 2-1 lead before Acadie-Bathurst stormed back with two straight goals.

Kurtis Lang and Louis-Filip Cote, with the tying goal in the third period, also scored for Rouyn-Noranda.

Liam Leonard and Shawn Element had a goal and an assist apiece to lead the winless Titan (0-7-1). Logan Chisholm also scored.

Huskies goaltender Zachary Emond stopped 29 shots. Acadie-Bathurst’s Tristan Berube made 36 saves.

MOOSEHEADS 6 SEA DOGS 5

HALIFAX — Maxim Trepanier and Senna Peeters each scored twice as the Mooseheads (4-4-0) slipped past Saint John (3-5-0).

—

SAGUENEENS 6 CATARACTES 3

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Vladislav Kotkov scored twice, Hendrix Lapierre had two assists and the Sagueneens (5-1-1) snapped Shawinigan’s (6-2-0) six-game win streak.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2019.