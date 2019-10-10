Precautionary boil water notice for parts of Westbank Centre

Send this page to someone via email

The City of West Kelowna is issuing a precautionary boil water notice for parts of the downtown core, Westbank Centre, due to a water main break on Old Okanagan Highway.

The area affected stretches from Paynter Road continuing east to Carrall Road and from Butt Road south as far as Powers Creek.

Customers to the south and west of Powers Creek and north of Butt Road are not affected at this time.

Residents and businesses in adjacent Westbank First Nation areas are on a different water system and are not impacted.

Residents and businesses within the affected areas should use boiled water for drinking, brushing teeth, making ice and beverages, mixing baby formula and other foods and washing fruits and vegetables or seek a safe alternative source.

The Bulk Water Station at Asquith and Shannon Lake Roads is also available as a safe, alternate source. Bring clean hoses and bottles for filling. The tap is located on the Asquith Road side of the station off Shannon Lake Road.

Crews are working to repair the water main and will then flush the system; the precautionary boil water notice remains in effect until further notice.