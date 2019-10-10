Menu

Environment

Vernon city councillor proposes idea of delaying garbage collection to every two weeks

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted October 10, 2019 8:20 pm
Updated October 10, 2019 8:28 pm
Vernon councillor wants to reduce trash collection
Watch: A Vernon city councillor thinks once a week is too often for garbage collection. In an effort to go green, he'd like to see the city cut back on pickups.

A city councilor in Vernon thinks once a week is too often for garbage collection.

In fact, in an effort to go green, Akbal Mund would like to see the city cut back on pickups.

The suggestion has led to a lot of trash talk in the North Okanagan, where some residents have strong options on their garbage.

“We are allowed two cans and it still shocks me today that people literally have two big cans out every week,” Mund told Global News.

“What kind of garbage is in there? I’d like to know. I’ve actually checked. A lot of it can be recycled.”

Mund thinks reducing garbage collection to every two weeks would have a range of environmental benefits – including delaying or not having to find a new dump once the current dump reaches its fill limit.

On the streets of Vernon, the idea is getting mixed reviews.

Citizens who spoke to Global News gave a variety of responses. Some were in favour, stating it would force people to be more careful with what they are throwing away. Others, though, were against, stating it would lead to increased vehicle emissions with more people driving to the dump.

But Mund doesn’t think residents would need to make their own weekly dump runs if service is reduced.

“All these people who think they need two garbage cans out every week, I would like to see what’s in your garbage,” said Mund. “I’m going to guarantee half of that is probably recyclable and that’s the issue.”

TAGS
OkanaganVernonEnvironmentCity CouncilNorth OkanaganGarbage
