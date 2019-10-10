Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal councillor’s Facebook posting sparks outrage

By Tim Sargeant Global News
Posted October 10, 2019 6:59 pm
A Montreal city councillor under fire for supporting climate protestors
Projet Montréal councillor Christine Gosselin is being criticized for a comment she posted on Facebook Wednesday evening. In the post, Gosselin thanked those who have committed acts of civil disobedience. The post comes on the heels of a pair of protests earlier in the week that paralyzed traffic in and around the city. Global's Tim Sargeant has more.

A Facebook posting by a Montreal city councillor is causing outrage with condemnations from residents, at least one fellow councillor and even the mayor is distancing herself.

“To those who do civil disobedience, I say, thank you,” Coun. Christine Gosselin wrote on Facebook Wednesday night.

The comment comes on the heels of two protests Wednesday. Several people scaled the Jacques-Cartier Bridge to bring attention to the risks of climate change and dozens of others blocked traffic on René-Lévesque Boulevard.

Traffic was brought to a stand-still in both cases and police arrested dozens of people.

“Pushing people to doing this kind of disobedience, no I don’t think it’s right,” Montreal resident Sergio Leyva told Global News.

Marvin Rotrand, Montreal’s longest-serving city councillor, condemned Gosselin’s words.

Story continues below advertisement

“Civil disobedience is only acceptable in the rarest cases, and in my estimation its usually in the cases of genocide, systemic racial discrimination, but it should never put the general public in jeopardy,” Marvin Rotrand, who represents the Snowdon district in NDG, told Global News.

READ MORE: About 30 climate protesters arrested in downtown Montreal

Gosselin didn’t reply to repeated requests by Global News for comment.

Mayor Valérie Plante, who is a member of the same party, is distancing herself from Gosselin’s comment.

In a statement to Global News, Plante wrote:

“I consider this way of doing things is absolutely not productive, in addition to endangering the safety of people and the first responders.”

Some people may ask Gosselin to explain herself at the next city council meeting on Oct. 22.

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Climate ChangeProtestersProjet MontrealDemonstratorsMontreal Climate Protestcivil disobedienceChristine GosselinFacebook posting
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.