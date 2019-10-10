Menu

Weather

Okanagan weather: cloudy kickoff to Thanksgiving long weekend

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted October 10, 2019 2:28 pm
Sunny breaks return with daytime highs lingering in low double digits on Thanksgiving Day Monday.
Sunny breaks return with daytime highs lingering in low double digits on Thanksgiving Day Monday. SkyTracker Weather

Temperatures fell to their lowest levels seen in over half a year in Kelowna on Thursday, with the mercury falling to -5 C early in the day.

The record low for October 10 is -7.5 degrees from 2009. That was out of reach, as sunny skies started warming the valley bottom into mid-single digits during the morning.

After reaching an afternoon high under the sun in upper single digits or low double digits in parts of the South Okanagan, the mercury will dive back to around -5 C Friday night under mostly clear skies.

Thanksgiving long weekend will kickoff on a mostly cloudy note on Saturday, as a frontal boundary pushes through with daytime highs climbing into double digits.

Double digits are where highs will sit both Sunday, in the clouds with a chance of showers, and Thanksgiving Day Monday, as some sunny breaks start to filter in.

Story continues below advertisement
Showers are possible at times on Sunday in the Okanagan.
Showers are possible at times on Sunday in the Okanagan. SkyTracker Weather

The short work week ahead will be filled with mostly cloudy skies and a chance of showers at times, as afternoon highs hover in low double digits all week long.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Story continues below advertisement
TAGS
RainSunshineBC weatherCool Weatherokanagan weatherkelowna weatherPenticton weatherVernon WeatherShuswap WeatherOsoyoos WeatherClouds
