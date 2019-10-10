Menu

Crime

Woman facing 50 charges after forgery operation found in Guelph hotel room: police

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted October 10, 2019 4:55 pm
Guelph police allege the woman was running a forgery operation out of a north-end hotel room.
Guelph police allege the woman was running a forgery operation out of a north-end hotel room. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a 31-year-old woman is facing 50 fraud-related charges after officers reportedly found a makeshift forgery operation in a Guelph hotel room last year.

According to police, officers responded to a report of suspicious activity in a room at a north-end hotel in October 2018.

Police said the person who had rented the room fled before officers arrived, but police reportedly found a large quantity of government-issued identification as well as financial records belonging to different individuals.

Police say they also found forgery devices in the room, which was allegedly rented using a fraudulent credit card.

Over a year after an arrest warrant was issued for the person who rented the room, a 31-year-old woman was taken into custody on Wednesday.

How you can protect yourself from digital fraud
How you can protect yourself from digital fraud

A police spokesperson said the woman, who has no fixed address, was not arrested in Guelph and is the subject of investigations by other police services. The spokesperson did not elaborate further.

She has been charged by Guelph police with 30 counts of identity theft, 14 counts of possession of identity documents and two counts of identity fraud, along with several other offences.

Her name was not released by Guelph police.

