Politics

Finance minister says Ontario’s fiscal update coming Nov. 6

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 10, 2019 1:38 pm
Updated October 10, 2019 1:39 pm
Ontario minister Rod Phillips speaks about the government's climate plan during an event at the Cold Creek Conservation Area in Nobleton, Ont. on Thursday, November 29, 2018.
Ontario minister Rod Phillips speaks about the government's climate plan during an event at the Cold Creek Conservation Area in Nobleton, Ont. on Thursday, November 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

TORONTO – Ontario’s finance minister says he will deliver the province’s next major fiscal update in early November.

Rod Phillips says the government’s fall economic statement will be released Nov. 6.

He did not detail specific measures that will be included, but says the province is on track to beat its previous 2019-20 deficit projection of $10.3 billion.

READ MORE: We’ll stick to plan to cap Ontario teachers’ wage increases at 1 per cent: finance minister

The economic statement is delivered annually by the finance minister to provide an update on the state of the province’s books.

In 2018, the government used the fiscal update to consolidate three of the province’s independent oversight offices and scrap plans for a French-language university.

It has since reached an agreement with the federal government to fund the French-language university.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
OntarioOntario politicsOntario governmentFord governmentpc governmentRod PhillipsOntario Finance Ministerfiscal update ontarioontario fiscal update novemberOntario's fiscal booksprovince's books
