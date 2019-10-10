Thanksgiving 2019: What’s open and closed in Ottawa

Here is a list of what’s open and what’s closed in Ottawa on Monday, Oct. 14:
Food and drink
- Most — but not all — grocery stores are closed on Monday. Among those keeping their doors open are:
- Loblaws on Rideau Street, open 24 hours
- Loblaws on Isabella Street in the Glebe, open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Metro on Rideau Street, open 24 hours
- Metro on Bank Street in the Glebe, open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Whole Foods at Lansdowne Park, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- All LCBO and Beer Store locations are closed.
Shopping
- Some drugstores, like Shoppers and Rexall, will remain open. Contact your local store for hours of operation.
- The Rideau Centre is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Other major malls in Ottawa, including Bayshore, St. Laurent, Place d’Orléans and the Tanger Outlets, are closed.
Museums
- The National Gallery of Canada is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Canadian Museum of Nature is open.
- The Canada Aviation and Space Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Canadian War Museum is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Canadian Museum of History is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Other
- All banks are closed on Monday.
- The ByTowne Theatre, Mayfair Theatre and all Cineplex movie theatres are open.
City of Ottawa services (for a comprehensive list, click here)
- Ottawa City Hall and all seven client service centres are closed. They will reopen with regular hours on Tuesday.
- The Provincial Offences Court, including the courts located at 100 Constellation Cres., will be closed.
- There won’t be any curbside garbage, recycling or green bin collection on the statutory holiday. Thanksgiving pickup will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 9. Collection will be delayed by one day for the rest of the week.
- All Ottawa Public Library branches and services are closed.
- The Ottawa Public Health Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics are closed.
- All municipal childcare centres are closed.
- City of Ottawa arts centres, galleries, theatres and museums are closed — except for the Karsh-Masson Gallery and the Barbara Ann Scott Gallery.
- Some indoor pools and fitness centres will be open with modified schedules. Contact a specific facility to confirm its hours and programming.
- The 311 contact centre will be open for urgent matters that need the city’s immediate attention.
Transit
- All municipal parking regulations and restrictions will apply.
- OC Transpo will operate on a Sunday schedule.
- OC Transpo operations:
- The customer service centre at the Rideau Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- The other centres at Lincoln Fields, Place d’Orléans and St-Laurent will be closed.
- The transit information centre (613-741-4390) will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Para Transpo will operate on a holiday schedule. Regularly scheduled trips are automatically cancelled. Para Transpo riders may book trips for Thanksgiving by calling 613-244-7272.
- Para Transpo operations:
- Taxi coupons (613-842-3670) will be closed.
- The reservations line (613-244-7272) will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The trip cancellation line (613-244-4636) will be open from 6 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.
