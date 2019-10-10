Menu

Health

Epoxy exposure at Siemens facility in Peterborough sends 5 to hospital

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 10, 2019 10:44 am
Updated October 10, 2019 10:48 am
Epoxy exposure at Siemens in Peterborough sends 5 to hospital: paramedics
Five people were taken to hospital following epoxy exposure at Siemens' Milltronics Process Instruments facility in Peterborough on Thursday morning.

Five people were taken to hospital following reports of exposure to epoxy at the Siemens manufacturing facility in Peterborough on Thursday morning.

Around 8:40 a.m., emergency crews were called to the plant on Technology Drive for reports of a chemical spill.

READ MORE: New study finds ‘strikingly high’ rates of cancer in some Ontario industrial cities

Siemens’ Peterborough Milltronics Process Instruments facility specializes in designing and manufacturing measurement instruments for the process industries.

Epoxy is a resin often used in the manufacturing of plastics, paints, coatings and other products.

Peterborough Paramedics Deputy Chief Chris Barry tells Global News Peterborough that paramedics assessed eight people and transported five of them to Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

Barry said neither patient had any serious injuries and most were experiencing symptoms of nausea.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News Peterborough has reached out to Siemens and the Ministry of Labour for further details on the incident.

More to come.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
PeterboroughChemical SpillSiemensTechnology DriveEpoxyepoxy exposureSiemens PeterboroughPeterborough SiemensPeterborough Siemens plantSiemens chemical spillSiemens facility Peterborough
