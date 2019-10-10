Epoxy exposure at Siemens facility in Peterborough sends 5 to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Five people were taken to hospital following reports of exposure to epoxy at the Siemens manufacturing facility in Peterborough on Thursday morning.

Around 8:40 a.m., emergency crews were called to the plant on Technology Drive for reports of a chemical spill.

Siemens’ Peterborough Milltronics Process Instruments facility specializes in designing and manufacturing measurement instruments for the process industries.

Epoxy is a resin often used in the manufacturing of plastics, paints, coatings and other products.

Peterborough Paramedics Deputy Chief Chris Barry tells Global News Peterborough that paramedics assessed eight people and transported five of them to Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

Barry said neither patient had any serious injuries and most were experiencing symptoms of nausea.

Global News Peterborough has reached out to Siemens and the Ministry of Labour for further details on the incident.

More to come.