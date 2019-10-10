Menu

Girl, 12, arrested after allegedly pointing ‘finger gun’ at classmates

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted October 10, 2019 1:08 pm
A person holds their hand in a "finger gun" gesture in this file photo.
A person holds their hand in a "finger gun" gesture in this file photo. Canva

A 12-year-old girl has been arrested after allegedly pretending to shoot her classmates with an imaginary “finger gun” in Overland Park, Kansas.

The girl allegedly held her thumb and finger in the shape of a pistol and pointed it at four of her classmates, one by one, before pointing it at herself, the Kansas City Star reports. The incident happened on Sept. 18 at Westridge Middle School in Overland Park.

The girl was arrested and led out of her school in handcuffs, the paper reports. She was later charged with a felony for threatening.

The Shawnee Mission School District was not responsible for the arrest, spokesperson David Smith said. Instead, he pointed the finger at police.

“I want to be very clear: the arrest of this student was wholly unrelated to any district policy,” Smith told local station KSHB. “It was a municipal police department decision, and our policies don’t impact police department decisions.”

Story continues below advertisement

Overland police told KSHB they were alerted to the potential threat through the school district’s online reporting portal. The school resource officer and a school staffer reportedly interviewed the accused and a witness then opted to make the arrest.

“Ensuring the safety of everyone in a school, or community, is a top priority and requires constant vigilance, parents reminding their children of proper behaviour in school and an understanding by the public that each case is thoroughly investigated before any arrest is made and a charge filed,” police said in a statement to KSHB.

They added that the 12-year-old was taken to an “appropriate facility” after the arrest.

KSHB footage shows the school has signs prohibiting real firearms on the property.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
School ShootingKansas CitySchool ThreatSchool resource officerOverland ParkHand Gestureschool shooting threatfinger gun threatgirl arrested finger gunOverland Park Policepistol fingersWestridge Middle Schoolfinger gun
