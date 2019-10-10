Water main break closes northbound Yonge Street near Eaton Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say a water main break has caused the northbound lanes on Yonge Street, between Queen and Dundas streets, to be closed.

The City of Toronto also said westbound Shuter Street is also closed from Yonge to Victoria streets.

The southbound lanes on Yonge Street in that area are open to traffic.

There is no word on the cause of the water main break.

Crews are on scene trying to repair and clean up the large amount of water on the roadway.

#TrafficAlertTO: I60916 YONGE ST At QUEEN ST E To DUNDAS ST E: All Northbound lanes closed due to a watermain break. Westbound Shuter St closed from Victoria St to Yonge St. (2019/10/10 06:32 AM). — TO Main Roads (@TO_MainRoads) October 10, 2019

