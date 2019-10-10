Menu

Traffic

Water main break closes northbound Yonge Street near Eaton Centre

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 10, 2019 6:59 am
A photo of the water main break near Yonge and Shuter streets.
A photo of the water main break near Yonge and Shuter streets. Global News

Officials say a water main break has caused the northbound lanes on Yonge Street, between Queen and Dundas streets, to be closed.

The City of Toronto also said westbound Shuter Street is also closed from Yonge to Victoria streets.

The southbound lanes on Yonge Street in that area are open to traffic.

There is no word on the cause of the water main break.

Crews are on scene trying to repair and clean up the large amount of water on the roadway.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Water Main BreakYonge StreetDundas StreetQueen StreetWater MainVictoria StreetShuter streetwater main torontoYonge and Shuter
