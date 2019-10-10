Menu

Sports

WHL Roundup: Wednesday, October 9, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 10, 2019 1:12 am

MOOSE JAW, Sask. – Jadon Joseph scored 2:49 into overtime to lift the Moose Jaw Warriors to a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oil Kings on Wednesday for their fifth straight Western Hockey League win.

Keenan Taphorn, Owen Hardy and Matthew Benson scored in regulation time for Moose Jaw (5-1-0) while Joseph tacked on two assists.

Riley Sawchuk and Matthew Robertson led the Oil Kings (5-1-3) with a goal and a helper apiece and Liam Keeler scored to tie the game 19:19 into the third period.

Warriors goaltender made 33 saves. Edmonton’s Scott Todd stopped 24 shots.

BLADES 2 GIANTS 1

SASKATOON — Nolan Kneen’s first goal of the season broke a tie midway through the third period and the Blades (4-3-1) held on to edge Vancouver (4-5-0).

Story continues below advertisement

WINTERHAWKS 8 BRONCOS 2

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Reece Newkirk scored one goal and set up three more and seven other Winterhawks found the back of the net as Portland (4-3-0) routed the Broncos (2-4-0).

SILVERTIPS 3 ROYALS 2

VICTORIA — Jackson Berezowski scored the go-ahead goal in the 16th minute of the third period, leading Everett (3-2-0) over the Royals (2-3-0).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
