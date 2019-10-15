Etizolam is ‘new toxic threat,’ warn Kingston-area public health officials

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health is sounding the alarm bells about a new illicit drug that is now in the region.

It’s called etizolam and is most commonly mixed with oxycodone and fentanyl.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kieran Moore says the new drug has been linked with three deaths in the region this year.

“This is another new toxic threat in our drug supply, illicit drug supply that everyone who uses drugs in our community has to be aware of.”

Moore says etizolam’s effects are similar to valium — but etizolam is 10 times more powerful.

Naloxone, which is used to treat opioid overdoses, doesn’t work on etizolam, Moore said.

“You must call 911 if someone is experiencing symptoms of an overdose in our community and they may need additional antidotes beyond naloxone to help resuscitate someone.”

Moore recommends anyone using opioids should never do it alone and have naloxone on hand.

Moore says etizolam played a role in seven deaths last year and that number now stands at five this year in Ontario.

Moore says Public Health has researched the impact of etizolam in other countries.

In 2018, etizolam started appearing Scotland. The drug killed hundreds of people there and this year looks potentially worse.

“Fifty per cent of the deaths from illicit drug use in 2019, at the beginning of 2019, were from etizolam,” Moore said of the problem in Scotland.

In Canada, cases involving etizolam have also been reported in British Columbia and Alberta.