Crime

Brantford police probe second home invasion in less than 24 hours

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 9, 2019 4:01 pm
Brantford police say they're dealing with two separate home invasions over two days.
Brantford police say they're dealing with two separate home invasions over two days. Don Mitchell / Global News Hamilton

Brantford police are investigating their second home invasion case in as many days.

Three men have been charged after an incident Tuesday night on Colborne Street.

A 911 call came into police around 6:30 p.m. reporting a break-in at a residence in which three people were “threatened” by a group of men with one claiming to have a firearm, investigators say.

A victim who claimed to be the target of the suspects was able to flee the residence and run to safety despite being pursued, said police.

READ MORE: 2 suspects arrested, 1 outstanding after armed home invasion in Brantford: police

Officers were able to locate the three suspects a short distance from the alleged break-in and arrest them without incident, according to Const. Shane Seibert.

“A firearm was not located and is not believed to have been involved in this incident,” Seibert said, but did not specify if another weapon was used.

Story continues below advertisement

The three suspects, aged between 18 and 20, are from Brantford.

All face a charge for assault with a weapon, with one of the trio charged for additional offences related to possession of fentanyl and cocaine, breach of probation, and uttering threats, say investigators.

READ MORE: Man, woman killed in shooting in Brantford: police

Less than 24 hours earlier, a very similar home invasion happened in Brantford on Sarah street in which three suspects were armed with handguns.

One person suffered minor injuries Monday night in that alleged assault, with a 26-year-old from Brampton and a 33-year-old from Mississauga facing multiple charges related robbery and possession of handguns.

Detectives say a third suspect in the Sarah Street home invasion is still outstanding.

2 suspects arrested, 1 outstanding after armed home invasion in Brantford: police
2 suspects arrested, 1 outstanding after armed home invasion in Brantford: police
