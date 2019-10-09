Menu

Sports

Regina Pats blow early lead, drop seventh straight in loss to Edmonton Oil Kings

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted October 9, 2019 1:48 pm
WATCH: The Regina Pats are losers of seven straight after dropping Tuesday night's game against the Edmonton Oil Kings 5-3 in WHL action.

The Regina Pats (1-7) have now lost seven straight following a 5-3 loss to the Edmonton Oil Kings (5-1-2) in Western Hockey League (WHL) action on Tuesday night.

After jumping to an early 3-0 lead with goals from Kyle Walker, Robbie Holmes, and Austin Pratt, the Pats slowly watched it slip away.

The Oil Kings scored twice in the second period with goals by Liam Keeler and Jalen Luypen, cutting their lead to 3-2.

READ MORE: Regina Pats drop sixth straight in loss to Moose Jaw Warriors

Within the first 30 seconds of the third, Vladimir Alistrov scored for the Oil Kings, tying it up at 3-3.

Just over a minute later, Ethan McIndoe scored, giving Edmonton their first lead of the game.

Dylan Guenther scored the Oil Kings’ fifth goal of the night midway through the period.

READ MORE: Regina Pats drop third straight with 5-2 loss to Winnipeg Ice

Pats goalie Max Paddock stopped 34 of the 39 shots he faced, while Sebastian Cossa let in three goals on 11 shots before being replaced by Todd Scott.

Scott stopped all seven shots he faced over two periods of work.

The Pats went 0-for-4 on the man advantage. The Oil Kings were 1-for-5.

Next up the Pats face the Vancouver Giants (4-4), who visit the Brandt Centre on Saturday night. Game time is 7 p.m.

