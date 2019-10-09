Yards for Hope raises funds, awareness for Edmonton’s homeless community

An annual fundraiser in support of Edmonton’s homeless community got underway at Commonwealth Stadium Wednesday morning.

Yards for Hope raises funds and awareness for Hope Mission, an inner-city shelter that provides meals, a warm place to sleep and other essential services for the city’s homeless community.

“This is a big part of our yearly campaign for fundraising,” Kelly Row with Hope Mission said. Tweet This

“It’s not just the money that comes in, it’s the awareness — building the awareness of what Hope Mission is doing and the people we’re helping.”

The radiothon and fundraiser sees the Morning Show team from CISN County — Chris, Jack and Matt — camp out at the football stadium with a goal of raising $110,000 for Hope Mission. The team starts at one end of field and moves down the turf one yard at a time, for every $1,000 donated.

Within the first few hours of the campaign Wednesday, Yards for Hope had already raised $23,000.

“We still need a couple big passes, a good run, we need to punch one in here,” CISN Morning Show host Matt DeBeurs said. “We’re a ways away. We can’t rest on our laurels. We’ve still got yards to eat up here. 110 per cent, team effort, we’re going all the way.”

At $6000 raised for the Yards for Hope @HopeMission Radiothon so far! Still a ways off our $110,000 goal. Donate now by going to https://t.co/aqOp2Mslmw or calling 1-855-836-4673. pic.twitter.com/p0R3xjQ9HJ — CISN Country 103.9 (@CISNCountry) October 9, 2019

Over the past decade, the campaign has raised more than $1 million for those in need in the city. The team from CISN will stay out as long as needed to raise the full $110,000, even if that means camping out overnight.

“We have been on this field for four years in a row now doing Yards for Hope and this is definitely the coldest and the breeziest it’s been,” Jacqueline Sweeney said.

“But the biggest dose of reality. This is what our homeless in our city are facing every single day. And to them, in the middle of winter, this is a warm day.”

The funds raised from Yards for Hope will go toward Hope Mission’s October campaign, the annual Thanksgiving dinner and other services, including the Crisis Diversion Team.

Ryan Harding has been part of the team for 18 years. Members like Harding head out into the community to provide meals and other services to those who may not feel comfortable in a shelter setting. They’re also called out to help vulnerable Edmontonians who need assistance, in situations where police may not be needed.

“We’re able to divert crisis away from emergency services,” Harding explained.

“In between those calls, we’re out building relationships with people, using things like bag lunches, using food. We say hope begins with a meal. That’s very true with our services as well.

“We know them by name and even when they’re not in that crisis, maybe we can talk about different options, whether that’s housing or addictions programming. For a lot of people, though, it literally can be — especially as we get colder here — a life and death situation.”

Hope Mission serves about 1,200 meals per day and when the temperature takes a dive, that number can spike up to about 2,000.

“It’s $2.70 a meal,” Row said. “Our big ask during the radiothon is, ‘Can you afford $54 to help feed 20 people per day?’

“It’s a mountain of small donors. We’re not one of the organizations where we have these big corporate backings. It’s really a mountain of people that care and do what they can do help. It’s small donors, a multitude of them, that adds up.”

To donate to this year’s Yard for Hope, you can call 1-888-836-HOPE or donate online.