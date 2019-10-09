Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Murdered teenager Devan Selvey’s funeral to be held Saturday

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted October 9, 2019 10:50 am
Updated October 9, 2019 12:07 pm
The sister of the victim of a fatal stabbing outside Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School says her brother tried to get help with the bullying he experienced.
The sister of the victim of a fatal stabbing outside Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School says her brother tried to get help with the bullying he experienced. (Submitted to Global News by victim's family)

Funeral arrangements have been set for the Hamilton boy who was killed outside Sir Winston Churchill High School.

Visitations for 14-year-old Devan Selvey will be held Friday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Donald V. Brown Funeral Home in Stoney Creek.

Selvey’s funeral will be held at Stoney Creek United Church at 1 p.m. on Saturday and will be open to the public.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Police ‘unconditionally’ release two suspects in fatal Hamilton high school stabbing

The obituary on the funeral home’s website says Selvey’s parents and five siblings are ‘devastated’ and that Devan had a passion for old cars, video games and a loving heart for animals.

Boy murdered outside Hamilton school; 2 teens charged

Story continues below advertisement

Selvey was stabbed outside the school Monday and rushed to hospital where he died a short time later. Two teenagers have been charged with first-degree murder.

Two other teens, a 16-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl, who were arrested in connection with the attack have since been released unconditionally.

Hamilton police have scheduled a news conference for 4 p.m. Wednesday at central police station to provide an update on the homicide investigation.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Hamilton PoliceFuneralHamilton murdersir winston churchill secondary schooldevan selveyDevan Selvey funeralDonald V. Brown Funeral Homemurdered teenagerSir Winston Churchill High School
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.