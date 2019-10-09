Murdered teenager Devan Selvey’s funeral to be held Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Funeral arrangements have been set for the Hamilton boy who was killed outside Sir Winston Churchill High School.

Visitations for 14-year-old Devan Selvey will be held Friday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Donald V. Brown Funeral Home in Stoney Creek.

Selvey’s funeral will be held at Stoney Creek United Church at 1 p.m. on Saturday and will be open to the public.

The obituary on the funeral home’s website says Selvey’s parents and five siblings are ‘devastated’ and that Devan had a passion for old cars, video games and a loving heart for animals.

Selvey was stabbed outside the school Monday and rushed to hospital where he died a short time later. Two teenagers have been charged with first-degree murder.

Two other teens, a 16-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl, who were arrested in connection with the attack have since been released unconditionally.

Hamilton police have scheduled a news conference for 4 p.m. Wednesday at central police station to provide an update on the homicide investigation.