Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Day parole revoked for Calgary man who killed wife, hid body in basement wall

By Bill Graveland The Canadian Press
Posted October 8, 2019 7:15 pm
The Parole Board of Canada revoke day parole to Allan Shyback at a hearing in Red Deer, Alta., Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019.
The Parole Board of Canada revoke day parole to Allan Shyback at a hearing in Red Deer, Alta., Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. Global News

A Calgary man who strangled his wife and concealed her body in a basement wall of their home is going back to prison because he broke terms of his day parole by being involved with a sex worker.

The Parole Board of Canada made the decision after a hearing Tuesday in Red Deer, Alta., where Allan Shyback was requesting full parole.

Related News

Shyback was convicted of manslaughter and causing an indignity to a body in the 2012 death of Lisa Mitchell. He was sentenced to seven years in prison, but the Alberta Court of Appeal later increased the term to 10 years.

READ MORE: Sentence increased for Calgary man who strangled wife, encased body in cement

Shyback had been granted day parole in February.

The board said Shyback breached some terms of his release by concealing his relationship with a sex worker at a massage parlour and for reaching out to another woman on the dating app Tinder.

Story continues below advertisement

“This has been a difficult hearing for the board. We find that while there has been some progress, there are some grave concerns,” said one of the board members.

“The level of deceit outweighs the progress you have made. We are directing revoking your release.”

Tweet This

READ MORE: Day parole granted for Calgary man who strangled wife, encased body in cement

One of the requirements of his partial freedom was that Shyback inform his parole officer about any relationships with women. A number of sex toys were also found in his room.

He told the parole board he didn’t realize he was in violation and, when asked, was forthcoming about what he was doing.

“It was a mistake on my part. It was a desire for human contact … (after) five years in jail. I was lonely.”

Shyback was taken into custody at the end of the hearing.

Day parole granted for man convicted of strangling wife, encasing body in concrete

He testified at his trial that he endured years of domestic abuse by his wife and had killed her in self-defence when she attacked him with a knife.

He said he panicked, put her body inside a plastic bin and cemented it into a basement wall of their home. He told Mitchell’s family that she had left and he sent them fake messages from her as he continued to live in the home with their two children.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was probably one of the most horrible things I could have done. I have no excuse for anything I did. It was horrible,” Shyback said.

“It was the fear of losing my children, the fear of them losing both their parents at once.”

The victim’s mother, Peggy Mitchell, addressed the hearing and asked that the board reject Shyback’s request for full parole.

“I know him as a liar, a thief and a killer,” Mitchell said.

“He is playing a game trying to get out. I will never forgive him. He doesn’t deserve a life. Why should he be free?”

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Calgary crimeManslaughterParole Board of CanadaAlberta Court Of AppealAllan ShybackLisa MitchellAllan Shyback day paroleAllan Shyback paroleLisa Mitchell homicide
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.