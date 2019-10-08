Hargreaves Way is the new entrance to Queen’s Richardson Stadium

Send this page to someone via email

Legendary Queen’s football coach Doug Hargreaves will be remembered in a rather unique way.

The University, with co-operation from the city of Kingston, has renamed the street surrounding Richardson Stadium as Hargreaves Way.

Hargreaves, one of the winningest coaches in Canadian College history, passed away in 2016.

Under his watch, the Gaels won the Vanier Cup twice (1978, 1992) and claimed eight conference titles (two Yates Cups, six Dunsmore Cups).

Overall, Hargreaves finished with a 110-59-3 (wins-losses-ties) record.

His 1978 national championship team finished with a perfect 10-0 undefeated season and playoffs.

In 1983, Hargreaves was recognized as Canadian Interuniversity Sport (CIS) Coach of the Year, receiving the Frank Tindall Trophy.

With Hargreaves as leader, the Gaels earned 16-consecutive playoff berths.

“Winning football games was not the overall goal for coach Hargreaves,” said Patrick Deane, the principal at Queen’s University.

“He coached the team to win but he coached young men in other aspects of their lives as well,” Deane added.

“He coached his players to be good students, good teammates, and most of all to be good humans. We’re grateful for his ability to put together a winning team but to be a wonderful example and influence on thousands of students.”

To publicly commemorate coach Hargreaves legacy, they renamed the street leading to Richardson Stadium as Hargreaves Way.

It’s a road that winds through the Queen’s West campus, and Doug’s daughter, Lynn Hargreaves, says it was an appropriate gesture.

“Dad’s life was a winding road,” said Lynn, the youngest of his three daughters. “He would like this.

“Dad loved Queen’s University and loved coaching the Golden Gaels, but he was also an educator. He strived to help his players be good football players but just as important, good student-athletes.”

The Doug Hargreaves Memorial Athletic Award was established in 2017.

It is awarded annually to a Queen’s student who combines academic achievement with athletic excellence.

This year’s award winner was Julia Weirgicroch from the women’s volleyball team.

Weirgicroch is a third-year engineering student from Mississauga.