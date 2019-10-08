Province declares high water advisory as rivers and lakes continue to rise

Send this page to someone via email

With all the rain we’ve seen in southern Manitoba is the past month, it’s no wonder water levels continue to rise on the lakes, rivers, and creeks around the area.

Manitoba Infrastructure’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre says that a high water advisory is in place for southern Manitoba and the Whiteshell lakes area.

Water levels on the Red River and Roseau River are expected to continue their rise, but levels should not breach the banks of any spots along the waterways. The levels are forecast to peak between Oct. 11 and 12, and the Red River Floodway is not expected to be put into use at this time.

However, Environment and Climate Change Canada is forecasting more rain, and even some snow, in southern and southeastern Manitoba, including the United States portion of the Red River basin.

The Province says maximum effort is being done to limit the high water level conditions on all the lakes and rivers.

