Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Province declares high water advisory as rivers and lakes continue to rise

By Matt Abra Global News
Posted October 8, 2019 6:48 pm
.
. Global News file photo

With all the rain we’ve seen in southern Manitoba is the past month, it’s no wonder water levels continue to rise on the lakes, rivers, and creeks around the area.

Manitoba Infrastructure’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre says that a high water advisory is in place for southern Manitoba and the Whiteshell lakes area.

READ MORE: Flooding continues in cottage country and with a rainy forecast, water levels are expected to rise even higher

Water levels on the Red River and Roseau River are expected to continue their rise, but levels should not breach the banks of any spots along the waterways. The levels are forecast to peak between Oct. 11 and 12, and the Red River Floodway is not expected to be put into use at this time.

However, Environment and Climate Change Canada is forecasting more rain, and even some snow, in southern and southeastern Manitoba, including the United States portion of the Red River basin.

Story continues below advertisement

The Province says maximum effort is being done to limit the high water level conditions on all the lakes and rivers.

As flood waters in Saint John recede the cleanup begins
As flood waters in Saint John recede the cleanup begins
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
FloodsRiverWater levelsLakesRed River FloodwayHigh Water AdvisoryHydrologic Forecast Centre
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.