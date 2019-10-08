Menu

Canada

Provincial funding cuts put hundreds of child-care spaces in Toronto at risk: report

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 8, 2019 1:25 pm
Updated October 8, 2019 1:26 pm
Children's backpacks and shoes are seen at a CEFA (Core Education and Fine Arts) Early Learning daycare franchise, in Langley, B.C., on Tuesday May 29, 2018.
Children's backpacks and shoes are seen at a CEFA (Core Education and Fine Arts) Early Learning daycare franchise, in Langley, B.C., on Tuesday May 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Toronto city staff say provincial funding cuts to municipalities will put 760 affordable child-care spaces at risk in 2020.

In a report today, staff say funding for child-care expansion will be reduced by $15 million as of Jan. 1.

The province used to pay 100 per cent of the cost of affordable child care but will transition next year to an 80-20 cost-sharing arrangement with municipalities.

READ MORE: Ontario child-care advocacy says municipalities getting at least $80M less for child care

Councillor Joe Cressy says the changes will make child care – which is already expensive in the city – even less affordable for many parents.

Child-care advocates are calling on the provincial government to reverse the cuts and restore funding.

The report comes as the City of Toronto begins work on its operating budget for the next fiscal year.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
TorontoOntario governmentCity of TorontoChild Carepc governmentJoe Cressychild care fundingaffordable child careOntario child careToronto Child CareToronto City Staffchild care advocates
