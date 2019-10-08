Menu

Canada

Innu Nation challenges agreement between Ottawa, NunatuKavut Community Council

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 8, 2019 1:14 pm
Updated October 8, 2019 1:15 pm
A fishing boat moored in Neddy Harbour in Gros Morne National Park, Newfoundland and Labrador, on Monday, August 15, 2016.
A fishing boat moored in Neddy Harbour in Gros Morne National Park, Newfoundland and Labrador, on Monday, August 15, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

The Innu Nation is taking legal action against a memorandum of understanding between Canada and the NunatuKavut Community Council, arguing it will harm the Nation’s constitutional land rights in Labrador.

The agreement setting guidelines for self-determination talks between the two governments was signed on Sept. 5.

READ MORE: Innu Nation seeks identity of second voice on ‘race card’ recording

Formed as the Labrador Metis Association in the early 1980s, the NunatuKavut Community Council describes itself as representing approximately 6,000 Inuit people in southern and central Labrador.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the Innu Nation – which represents approximately 2,200 Innu people, most of them in Labrador – says it has applied to the Federal Court to cancel the memorandum of understanding.

The Innu Nation claims says the deal could affect or delay its own claim in Labrador, which has not been finalized.

It also argues the Council has claimed lands that overlap with the Innu land claim area, that Canada did not do its due diligence before signing the agreement and that NunatuKavut does not fit the criteria of a political organization “capable of holding Aboriginal rights” under the Constitution.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
CanadaLabradorFederal Courtindigenous rightsConstitutionAboriginal RightsInnu NationNunatuKavut Community CouncilLabrador Metis Association
