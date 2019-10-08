Menu

Cyclist struck by mirror of moving car, Salmon Arm RCMP call for tips

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 8, 2019 1:46 pm
According to Salmon Arm police, a female cyclist was hit by the passenger-side mirror of a passing car on Balmoral Road, around 5 p.m., on Oct. 1.
A cyclist suffered minor injuries last week after being struck by a vehicle’s mirror, and now Salmon Arm RCMP are asking for help from the public to track down the car.

According to police, the female cyclist was hit by the passenger-side mirror of a passing car on Balmoral Road, around 5 p.m., on Oct. 1.

The incident knocked the cyclist off her bike, resulting in minor injuries. The car involved did not stop.

READ MORE: Body of Toronto cyclist found by Highway 405 in Niagara Falls: OPP

Police say the cyclist described the vehicle as a small, black older model. The cyclist says there would have been damage to the mirror.

“Police have followed up leads on possible vehicles,” Salmon Arm RCMP said in a press release, “and are now asking for the public’s assistance in locating a dark, older model, small car that has a missing or damaged passenger-side rearview mirror.”

‘The current infrastructure is failing’: Penticton cyclists call for improvements
Police noted that a Good Samaritan stopped at the scene to help the cyclist, driving her to her vehicle which was nearby.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

