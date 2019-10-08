Menu

2 suspects arrested, 1 outstanding after armed home invasion in Brantford: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 8, 2019 2:04 pm
Brantford police are investigating after an alleged armed home invasion took place on Monday night.
Brantford police are investigating after an alleged armed home invasion took place on Monday night. Don Mitchell / Global News

Two people have been arrested and police are looking for a third after an alleged armed home invasion in Brantford on Monday night.

Police say they got a 911 call around 9 p.m. from a home at an address on Sarah Street in the city centre.

Upon arrival, officers reportedly encountered four people in the residence, including one who had minor injuries after an alleged assault.

READ MORE: Three teens charged in Brantford stabbing — police

Witnesses reportedly told police that three armed suspects had broken into the home and later fled on foot.

The three suspects allegedly fired shots outside the residence as they fled the area.

With Brantford police’s canine unit on assignment, investigators called in the assistance of Woodstock police’s dog unit to conduct a search of the area.

Story continues below advertisement

Police dogs were able to locate two of the suspects, who were reportedly hiding on a property a short distance from the scene. They were arrested without incident, according to police.

Detectives say a third suspect is still outstanding.

READ MORE: Police-involved shooting in Brantford sends man to hospital with serious injuries — SIU

Brantford police Const. Shane Seibert told Global News it’s believed the incident was not a random act of violence, but he did not elaborate on whether it was connected to any other recent incidents in the city.

More to come.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeBrantfordBrantford PoliceBrantford crimearmed home invasionSarah Streetarmed home invasion in brantfordBrantford home invasionhome invasion in brantfordSarah Street home invasionShane Seibertwoodstock k-9 unit
