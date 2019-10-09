Police seek shoplifting suspect in Burlington who ran away from store security

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Burlington are looking for an alleged shoplifter who ran away from security after walking out of a supermarket on New Street in late September.

Halton police say the suspect entered the Fortino’s at 5111 New St., grabbed an in-store plastic basket, dropped a canvas bag inside and placed a number of items in it from the dairy, bakery and deli sections, as well as some drinks from the in-store Tim Hortons.

Police say the man then walked to the front checkout lanes, dropped the empty basket and walked through a closed cash register lane with his bag, and exited the store.

Store security then approached the suspect in the parking lot and told him he was under arrest. He refused to return to the store and took off westbound on New Street, according to investigators.

Despite all the items the man took being recovered, police are still looking to charge the alleged thief with theft under $5,000.

Const. Ryan Anderson explained to Global News that loss prevention/security guards do in fact have the power to make a “citizen’s arrest” in a shoplifting occurrence according to federal law.

“They would be given authority by the grocery store to act as an agent for their (Fortinos) property,” said Anderson, “Any person has the power to make a citizen’s arrest in relation to their own property.”

The suspect is described as 30 to 35 years of age and five feet 10 inches tall with a thin build, short brown hair and a goatee. He was also wearing a white long-sleeved shirt and dark brown moccasins.

Anyone with information can reach out to Halton police at 905 825 4747 ext. 2294, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

