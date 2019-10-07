Water advisory in West Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

A water quality advisory has been issued for users of the Lakeview Water system in West Kelowna.

The advisory was put in place Monday afternoon by the City of West Kelowna, in conjunction with the Interior Health Authority.

The city said the advisory was put in place because of elevated turbidity in water drawn from the Rose Valley reservoir.

READ MORE: Water quality advisory issued for Lakeview system in West Kelowna

Children, the elderly, people with weakened immunity and anyone else seeking added protection are being advised to use boiled water, or an alternate, safe source for drinking, brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables, preparing food, making beverages and ice and mixing baby formula.

READ MORE: Water quality advisory rescinded for parts of West Kelowna

Water quality advisories for users on this system are nothing new but a $53 million, state-of-the-art water treatment plant that will be built in West Kelowna is expected to put an end to those advisories.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Land purchase brings West Kelowna closer to new water treatment plant

The City of West Kelowna is making free water available at the bulk water station located at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads.

Water from the station is treated via the Powers Creek treatment plant, which uses methods including filtration, UV radiation and chlorination.

Users need to bring their own containers and hoses if needed and ensure they are clean and suitable for potable water.