Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: valley bottom showers, below freezing temps ahead

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted October 7, 2019 2:36 pm
Pockets of snow push through early Tuesday at elevations of 900 metres and up.
Pockets of snow push through early Tuesday at elevations of 900 metres and up. SkyTracker Weather

Spotty showers started the second week of October in the Central Okanagan as temperatures dipped to 8 degrees to start the day.

A breezy southwesterly wind kicks in during the afternoon as scattered sprinkles continue and the mercury makes it into the low teens to finish the day.

A potent cold front pushing in Monday night brings back the risk of rain with up to 10 centimetres of snow possible along the Okanagan Connector, where a special weather statement has been issued.

Isolated showers will kick off the day Tuesday morning in the valley bottom with snow levels around 900 metres and icy roads possible at higher elevations as the pockets of precipitation linger into the afternoon.

Valley bottom showers and high elevation snow continue to fall into the day on Tuesday.
Valley bottom showers and high elevation snow continue to fall into the day on Tuesday. SkyTracker Weather

After reaching an afternoon high in upper single digits, the clouds and showers slide out Tuesday night as temperatures dive below freezing by as much as 3 degrees.

Story continues below advertisement
Snowfall totals could exceed 10 centimetres in some areas.
Snowfall totals could exceed 10 centimetres in some areas. SkyTracker Weather

Despite a chilly start to the day on Wednesday and a daytime high of only 7 degrees, sunshine will kick into full swing and last right through the rest of the week.

Afternoon highs will be on the rise, surging back into low double digits both Thursday and Friday.

Thanksgiving long weekend will bring a return to clouds on Saturday and a chance of showers Sunday as daytime highs linger in low double digits right through holiday Monday.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
SnowRainSunshineBC weatherSpecial Weather StatementCool Weatherokanagan weatherkelowna weatherPenticton weatherVernon WeatherShuswap WeatherOsoyoos Weather
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.