Pedestrian in critical condition following crash at Trafalgar Street and Clarke Road

London police say a man is in critical condition following a crash in the city’s east end.

Police say officers were called to Trafalgar Street and Clarke Road just before 9 a.m. Monday to reports of a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was sent to hospital, where police say he remains in critical condition.

Trafalgar Street remains closed between Clarke Road and Marconi Boulevard as investigators attend the scene.

An investigation is ongoing and police have not said whether charges are pending.

