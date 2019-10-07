Menu

Health

President’s Choice infant formula recalled over possible bacteria contamination

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 7, 2019 6:18 am
.
. File / Getty Images

Loblaw Companies Ltd, is recalling its President’s Choice brand Lower Iron milk-based powdered infant formula due to possible contamination by Cronobacter bacteria.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the product was sold in stores across the country in 900 gram packages with a best before date of Aug. 29, 2021.

The agency says no illnesses have been linked to the product.

According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Canadian Food Inspection Agency

It notes that while Cronobacter is not commonly linked to human illness, in rare cases it can cause serious or even fatal infections.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
