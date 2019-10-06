Menu

Canada

RCMP search for two seniors last seen during traffic stop near Stony Plain

By Global News
Posted October 6, 2019 10:32 pm
Mervyn Sylven and Loretta Warren were last seen Sunday Oct. 6, 2019 near Stony Plain.
Mervyn Sylven and Loretta Warren were last seen Sunday Oct. 6, 2019 near Stony Plain. Supplied by Valleyview RCMP

Valleyview RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find two missing seniors last seen Sunday near Stony Plain.

The last confirmed sighting of 77-year-olds Loretta Warren and Mervyn Sylven was by an RCMP officer near Stony Plain around 5:15 a.m. Sunday morning. An RCMP member told Global News the officer pulled them over for driving too slow.

Later, family in the Valleyview area reported the pair missing. They had last been in contact with Warren and Sylven on Saturday.

According to RCMP, both seniors suffer from dementia. They are driving a blue Honda Civic with license plate BPF 5842.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Valleyview RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Alberta RCMPStony PlainHonda CivicValleyviewMissing SeniorsLoretta WarrenMervyn Sylven
