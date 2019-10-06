RCMP search for two seniors last seen during traffic stop near Stony Plain

Send this page to someone via email

Valleyview RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find two missing seniors last seen Sunday near Stony Plain.

The last confirmed sighting of 77-year-olds Loretta Warren and Mervyn Sylven was by an RCMP officer near Stony Plain around 5:15 a.m. Sunday morning. An RCMP member told Global News the officer pulled them over for driving too slow.

Later, family in the Valleyview area reported the pair missing. They had last been in contact with Warren and Sylven on Saturday.

According to RCMP, both seniors suffer from dementia. They are driving a blue Honda Civic with license plate BPF 5842.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Valleyview RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

