Health

Ground beef and burger products served in Alberta recalled

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted October 6, 2019 8:52 pm
Fresh ground beef is packed at a local butcher shop in Levis Que. .
Fresh ground beef is packed at a local butcher shop in Levis Que. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) says that ground beef products served in hotels and restaurants in Alberta are being recalled due to possible E. coli contamination.

The products in question were produced by Beef Boutique Ltd., an Ontario company.

They include:

  • six-ounce beef burgers, product number 2530450, packed 19/06/12
  • lean ground beef, product number 2614850, packed 19/06/14
  • lean ground beef 17 per cent fat, product number 266250, packed 19/06/12

The CFIA said in its warning that food service establishments, retailers, distributors and manufacturers should not serve, use or sell the recalled products.

Any business or person who has the recalled products should return them to the location they were purchased.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the products, but the agency said food contaminated with E. coli may not look or smell spoiled.

The Beef Boutique Ltd. products were also distributed to B.C., Ontario and possibly nation-wide.

TAGS
E.coliCFIABeef RecallGround beef recallE coli recallalberta beef recallbeef boutique recalle coli albertae coli beefe coli meatontario beef recallthe beef boutique
