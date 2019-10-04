Menu

Health

Province warns Newfoundland and Labrador residents of E. coli outbreak

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 4, 2019 3:52 pm
Microscopic image of E.coli bacteria. .
Newfoundland and Labrador’s provincial health department is advising residents of an outbreak of E. coli bacteria.

There have been 22 cases of E.coli confirmed in the province this week, according to an advisory issued Friday afternoon.

The statement says provincial public health officials and regional authorities are investigating.

The Department of Health and Community Services advises people experiencing symptoms of E. coli, including severe or bloody diarrhea and abdominal pain, to seek medical attention.

The illness spreads mostly through ingestion of contaminated food or water, but can also spread through person-to-person contact.

A provincial medical officer of health says most cases are within the province’s eastern health authority, including the capital city of St. John’s, but others are in the central and western authorities.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
