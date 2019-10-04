Province warns Newfoundland and Labrador residents of E. coli outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

Newfoundland and Labrador’s provincial health department is advising residents of an outbreak of E. coli bacteria.

There have been 22 cases of E.coli confirmed in the province this week, according to an advisory issued Friday afternoon.

READ MORE: E. coli outbreak: What Canadians should know about washing, eating lettuce

The statement says provincial public health officials and regional authorities are investigating.

The Department of Health and Community Services advises people experiencing symptoms of E. coli, including severe or bloody diarrhea and abdominal pain, to seek medical attention.

READ MORE: E. coli outbreak in romaine lettuce linked to one death, Public Health Agency says

The illness spreads mostly through ingestion of contaminated food or water, but can also spread through person-to-person contact.

Story continues below advertisement

A provincial medical officer of health says most cases are within the province’s eastern health authority, including the capital city of St. John’s, but others are in the central and western authorities.