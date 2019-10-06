Tache man dies after being struck by SUV

A pedestrian died after he was struck by an SUV while walking along a highway in Steinbach, RCMP say.
Police say a 63-year-old man from Tache was walking northbound in the southbound lane of Highway 12 just after 8 p.m. Saturday when a vehicle struck him in the intersection of Highway 12 and Road 52 North.
Police say the 34-year-old driver stopped his vehicle immediately and phoned 911.
Emergency responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.
Police say alcohol is not a factor in the collision.
Steinbach RCMP and a forensic unit are still investigating.
Two pedestrians dead after early morning collision in Winnipeg
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS