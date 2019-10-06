Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Tache man dies after being struck by SUV

By Erik Pindera Global News
Posted October 6, 2019 3:11 pm
A 63-year-old man is dead after he was struck by an SUV while walking on Highway 12 in Steinbach Friday, RCMP say.
A 63-year-old man is dead after he was struck by an SUV while walking on Highway 12 in Steinbach Friday, RCMP say. File / Global News

A pedestrian died after he was struck by an SUV while walking along a highway in Steinbach, RCMP say.

Police say a 63-year-old man from Tache was walking northbound in the southbound lane of Highway 12 just after 8 p.m. Saturday when a vehicle struck him in the intersection of Highway 12 and Road 52 North.

Police say the 34-year-old driver stopped his vehicle immediately and phoned 911.

Emergency responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.

READ MORE: 2 kids hospitalized after early morning crash

Police say alcohol is not a factor in the collision.

Steinbach RCMP and a forensic unit are still investigating.

Two pedestrians dead after early morning collision in Winnipeg
Two pedestrians dead after early morning collision in Winnipeg
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
ManitobawinnipegDrivingCar AccidentSteinbachSteinbach Manitobapedestrian death
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.