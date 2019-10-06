Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle near Fenelon Falls: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

Send this page to someone via email

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Saturday night.

Around 8:30 p.m., emergency responders were called to a collision on Kawartha Lakes Road 121 near Fenelon Falls.

Police say a northbound vehicle struck a pedestrian on the roadway. The driver remained on scene and called for assistance, according to OPP.

The 41-year-old victim was pronounced deceased at the scene, OPP stated on Sunday morning. The name of the victim is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin,

A post-mortem examination will be conducted at the Ontario Forensic Pathology Services building in Toronto.

Kawartha Lakes Road 121 was closed for several hours while OPP investigated the collision.

The collision remains under investigation.

