Crime

Peel police looking for suspect who threw rocks onto Highway 410 in Brampton

By Oriena Vuong Global News
Posted October 6, 2019 10:11 am
Peel police are searching for a suspect who threw rocks onto Highway 410 in Brampton.
Peel police are searching for a suspect who threw rocks onto Highway 410 in Brampton. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police are trying to identify a suspect who threw rocks onto Highway 410 in Brampton.

Officers responded just before 4 p.m. on Oct. 5 to the Franceschini Bridge, located over Highway 410 between Williams Parkway and Bovaird Drive.

Investigators said a man was seen throwing large rocks off the bridge, which led to a motor vehicle being hit.

They said it caused a motor vehicle collision and extensive damage to the vehicle.

Police said the suspect is described as a man wearing dark clothing with a hood over his head. He was last seen walking eastbound along the bridge.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 2233 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

