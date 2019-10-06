Peel police looking for suspect who threw rocks onto Highway 410 in Brampton

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police are trying to identify a suspect who threw rocks onto Highway 410 in Brampton.

Officers responded just before 4 p.m. on Oct. 5 to the Franceschini Bridge, located over Highway 410 between Williams Parkway and Bovaird Drive.

Investigators said a man was seen throwing large rocks off the bridge, which led to a motor vehicle being hit.

They said it caused a motor vehicle collision and extensive damage to the vehicle.

Police said the suspect is described as a man wearing dark clothing with a hood over his head. He was last seen walking eastbound along the bridge.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 2233 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement