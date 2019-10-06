Paul Russell unofficially wins Lower Sackville council seat in special election

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Municipality released the unofficial election results for District 15 (Lower Sackville) on Saturday.

The results show that Paul Russell, a former member of the Halifax Regional School Board and president of the Sackville Cobequid PC Association, unofficially won the Lower Sackville council seat with 30.5 per cent of the votes.

Unofficial special election results. HRM

The seat was left vacant after former councillor Steve Craig was elected to the provincial legislature in June.

According to HRM, the official results – and voter turnout – won’t be confirmed until the Municipal Elections Office confirms the numbers on Tuesday.

