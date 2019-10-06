Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

Paul Russell unofficially wins Lower Sackville council seat in special election

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 6, 2019 9:48 am
Paul Russell.
Paul Russell. Paul Russell official website

Halifax Regional Municipality released the unofficial election results for District 15 (Lower Sackville) on Saturday.

The results show that Paul Russell, a former member of the Halifax Regional School Board and president of the Sackville Cobequid PC Association, unofficially won the Lower Sackville council seat with 30.5 per cent of the votes.

Unofficial special election results.
Unofficial special election results. HRM

The seat was left vacant after former councillor Steve Craig was elected to the provincial legislature in June.

Story continues below advertisement

According to HRM, the official results – and voter turnout – won’t be confirmed until the Municipal Elections Office confirms the numbers on Tuesday.

READ MORE: HRM councillor Steve Craig unofficially wins Sackville-Cobequid byelection for the PCs

This is the first time the municipality has held an exclusively paperless election, and HRM says all indications point toward it having been a success.

The new District 15 councillor will represent Lower Sackville at Halifax City Hall until next year’s general election, which will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
HRMElectionsLower SackvilleCouncillorHalifax city hallSteve CraigRegional Councilcouncil seatPaul RussellDistrict 15municipal Election’s Office
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.