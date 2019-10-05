Spanish police rescued from the sea by alleged drug traffickers they were pursuing

Send this page to someone via email

Spanish police who were knocked overboard in a high-speed boat chase were saved by the same alleged drug traffickers they were pursuing, police said.

In an operation Friday morning, officers began chasing a boat with four people on board who were suspected of transporting drugs, according to a police statement

After colliding with the other boat, the officers lost control of the vessel and were thrown into waters off the coast of Málaga, in the southern part of Spain.

A police helicopter following the boats appealed to the alleged traffickers to help using a megaphone, with the four on board ultimately agreeing to pull the officers out of the water to safety.

A Spanish police officer is seen in the water, having been knocked overboard while chasing a drug trafficking ship off the coast of Spain. Photo via Spanish Civil Guard

“The crew of the helicopter of the Malaga Air Unit, upon realizing the imminent danger to the civil guards, required the occupants of the other vessel to support them by public address, being rescued by them and being all unharmed,” the police statement read according to Sky News.

Despite coming to the aid the officers, the occupants of the boat were still arrested after officers allegedly found more than 3,000 kilos of hashish that had fallen into the waters nearby, police said.

“They were arrested for drug trafficking,” and more than 80 bundles of hashish were retrieved from the sea, the police statement read according to AFP.

Packages are seen in the water following a high-speed boat chase between Spanish police and drug smugglers off the coast of Malaga, Spain. Photo via Spanish Civil Guard

