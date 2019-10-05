Motorcyclist rushed to trauma centre after Brampton crash

Peel Regional Police say a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Brampton late Friday.
Police said officers received a call at 10:16 p.m. for reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a motorcycle in the area of Worthington and Clayborne avenues in the city’s west end.
Once emergency crews arrived on scene, a motorcyclist had to be transported to a Toronto trauma centre.
Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene.
There were no reports of other injuries.
