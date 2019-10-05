Menu

Canada

Motorcyclist rushed to trauma centre after Brampton crash

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 5, 2019 10:57 am
Updated October 5, 2019 11:01 am
There is no word on what led to the crash.
There is no word on what led to the crash. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Brampton late Friday.

Police said officers received a call at 10:16 p.m. for reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a motorcycle in the area of Worthington and Clayborne avenues in the city’s west end.

Once emergency crews arrived on scene, a motorcyclist had to be transported to a Toronto trauma centre.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

There were no reports of other injuries.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
CrashCollisionpeel regional policeBramptonpeel policePeel RegionBrampton CrashBrampton Collisionmotorcyclist injuredMotorcyclist CrashWorthington and Clayborne avenues
