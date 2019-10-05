Motorcyclist rushed to trauma centre after Brampton crash

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Brampton late Friday.

Police said officers received a call at 10:16 p.m. for reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a motorcycle in the area of Worthington and Clayborne avenues in the city’s west end.

Once emergency crews arrived on scene, a motorcyclist had to be transported to a Toronto trauma centre.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

There were no reports of other injuries.

UPDATE:

– motorcyclist has been transported to a Toronto trauma center

– Road closures Worthington N/B S/B at Grovewood to the south and Gabrielle Drive to the North — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) October 5, 2019

Story continues below advertisement