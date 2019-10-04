5 Things to do this weekend: Thursday, October 3, 2019

Send this page to someone via email

Here are five things to do around the province this weekend.

1 — Cirque du Soleil

Concord Pacific Place, Vancouver

Ongoing until Dec. 29

cirquedusoleil.com

2 — The Sky’s No Limit — Girls Fly Too!

Abbtosford International Airport

Oct. 5 & 6

girlsfly2.ca

3 — Vancouver’s North Shore Craft Beer Week

Various locations, North Vancouver

Oct. 4 to 11

vancouvernorthshore.com

4 — Potter’s House of Horrors

Ongoing until Halloween

12530 72 Ave., Surrey

pottershouseofhorrors.com

5 — BC Vintage Truck Museum

6022 176 St., Surrey

Open Wednesday and Saturdays

bctruckmuseum.org

