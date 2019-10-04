Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

5 Things To Do

Advertisement
Lifestyle

5 Things to do this weekend: Thursday, October 3, 2019

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 4, 2019 5:35 pm
Updated October 4, 2019 5:43 pm
5 Things to do this weekend: Thursday, October 3, 2019
Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province including Potter's House of Horrors and the B.C. Vintage Truck Museum.

Here are five things to do around the province this weekend.

1 — Cirque du Soleil
Concord Pacific Place, Vancouver
Ongoing until Dec. 29
cirquedusoleil.com

2 — The Sky’s No Limit — Girls Fly Too!
Abbtosford International Airport
Oct. 5 & 6
girlsfly2.ca

3 — Vancouver’s North Shore Craft Beer Week
Various locations, North Vancouver
Oct. 4 to 11
vancouvernorthshore.com

4 — Potter’s House of Horrors
Ongoing until Halloween
12530 72 Ave., Surrey
pottershouseofhorrors.com

5 — BC Vintage Truck Museum
6022 176 St., Surrey
Open Wednesday and Saturdays
bctruckmuseum.org

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
5 Things5 Things To Do
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.