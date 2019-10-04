5 Things to do this weekend: Thursday, October 3, 2019

Here are five things to do around the province this weekend.
1 — Cirque du Soleil
Concord Pacific Place, Vancouver
Ongoing until Dec. 29
cirquedusoleil.com
2 — The Sky’s No Limit — Girls Fly Too!
Abbtosford International Airport
Oct. 5 & 6
girlsfly2.ca
3 — Vancouver’s North Shore Craft Beer Week
Various locations, North Vancouver
Oct. 4 to 11
vancouvernorthshore.com
4 — Potter’s House of Horrors
Ongoing until Halloween
12530 72 Ave., Surrey
pottershouseofhorrors.com
5 — BC Vintage Truck Museum
6022 176 St., Surrey
Open Wednesday and Saturdays
bctruckmuseum.org
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS